Sweep Depalletizers Market revenue Growth Defined By Heightened Product Innovation, Discover Fact.MR

Global Sweep Depalletizers Market: Overview

Depalletizer is a machine designed for unloading products from a pallet. A wide array of depalletizers are available to cater to various applications. Sweep-off or sweep depalletizers are compact, require less floor space, and can process materials such as metal, plastic, and glass.

Manufacturers are developing customized sweep depalletizers for specific end-user requirements such as speed, load carrying capacity, mixed loads capabilities, and more. Sweep depalletizers are broadly classified into half-high sweep depalletizers and full sweep depalletizers.

Half-high sweep depalletizers are usually used for depalletizing of bottles. Pallets are loaded onto one end of the conveyor where plastic wrappings, bandings, and strapping are removed manually.

The pallet is then automatically moved into the depalletizing area, where the operator moves the array up to the exit level, and manually slides the push bar across sweeping the bottles off the stack. Sweep depalletizers ensure reduced costs, improved process reliability, and inculcate flexibility into the depalletizing processes.

Global Sweep Depalletizers Market: Dynamics

Sweep depalletizers are in demand across various industry segments as they support supply chain and logistics processes. Manufacturers are concerned about the increasing the in-line speed and efficiency of overall production to sustain in the industry.

By using depalletization systems, this can be paced up and the handling time can be reduced up to 20%. Various end-use industries are employing sweep depalletizers for depalletizing to ensure well-preserved products along with shorter delivery time.

Using sweep palletizers also helps the manufacturers operating in food & beverages industry in maintaining hygiene which is essential to sustain and establish a brand image in the competitive market.

Automation is one of the most prominent trends observed in the global sweep depalletizers market. Usage of robotic depalletizers for material handling has aided in reducing the labour costs significantly.

Along with this, manufacturers are producing sweep depalletizers which have programmable control panels, quick changeover capabilities, and can handle a wide variety of de-stacking and descrambling patterns.

Manufacturers are adding additional features to the existing sweep depalletizers so as to facilitate the process of depalletizing. For instance,

AUTEFA Solutions, a leading intralogistics solutions provider, has designed a sweep depalletizer which is equipped with an additional lifting column. This lifting column secures the bottle falling on every layer lifting and sweeping movement which ultimately results in reduced breakage of bottles.

However, sweep depalletizers require a high capital investment at the initial level, which might act as an obstacle for the small-scale manufacturers who want to enter the sweep market. Also, the availability of cheap labour in countries such as China, Vietnam, etc. makes the manufacturers reluctant towards investing in such machinery. This factor could hamper the growth of the global sweep depalletizers market during the forecast period.

Global Sweep Depalletizers Market: Segmentation

The global sweep depalletizers market has been segmented on the basis of machine type into-

Manual

Automatic

The global sweep depalletizers market has been segmented on the basis of product type into-

Half-high Sweep Depalletizers

Full-high Sweep Depalletizers

The global sweep depalletizers market has been segmented on the basis of application into-

Bottles

Crates

Jars

The global sweep depalletizers market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry-

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Building and Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Textile Industry

Others (Commercial printing and more)

Global Sweep Depalletizers Market: Regional Outlook

The global rigid packaging market is estimated to be a major consumer of sweep depalletizers. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the sweep depalletizers market. This can be attributed to the growth in the manufacturing sector in countries such as China, India, and ASEAN.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the manufacturing sector is estimated to have grown at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2012-2018 in India.

This growth is expected to translate into the growth of sweep depalletizers market. Extensive usage of sweep depalletizers in the packaging of beverages both alcoholic and non-alcoholic is anticipated to fuel the U.S. sweep depalletizers market during the forecast period.

Global Sweep Depalletizers Market: Key Players

Emmeti Spa

Arrowhead Systems, Inc.

AUTEFA Solutions

Container Automation Systems

Dyco, Inc.

Whallon Machinery Inc.

Duetti Packaging s.r.l

