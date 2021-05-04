Sales Forecasts Of Printed Folding Cartons Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2026

Printed Folding Cartons Market: An Overview

Printed folding cartons are made of paperboard or plastic. They are laminated, printed, folded and glued before transportation. They are light in weight, reusable, recyclable and are in high demand in the rigid packaging market. Printed folding cartons are used in merchandising at the point of sale (POS) as they provide enhanced shelf visibility.

Printed Folding Cartons Market: Dynamics

The global printed folding cartons market is primarily driven by the growing food and beverages industry. Packaged food & beverages manufacturers are adopting rigid packaging solutions that not only provide protection during transit and storage but also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the packaged product.

Enhanced visual appeal directly translates to increased sale of the packaged product, which is why printed folding cartons are used extensively in the retail sector.

The propelling retail and e-commerce industry in both developed and developing economies is expected to fuel the demand for printed folding cartons in the global market during the forecast period.

Along with this, marketing and branding have become an integral part of the packaging industry, which helps in selling products and services across various end-use industries.

Printing is one of the most accessible tools for branding, which is employed to provide customized appeal and offer anti-counterfeit packaging solutions to consumers.

Manufacturers prefer printed folding cartons rather than plain folding cartons to serve this purpose at an economical cost, which is further escalating the demand for printed folding cartons.

However, the availability of substitutes with better tear and puncture resistance is one of major factors hindering the demand for printed folding cartons. Also, the low mechanical strength of printed folding cartons might hamper the growth of the global printed folding cartons market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers across the packaging industry are focusing on adding additional features to enhance the appeal of printed folding cartons. For instance, opening and reclosing of printed folding cartons through a click of a button, thus creating a unique appeal.

Moreover, such additional features allow consumers to choose printed folding cartons over other packaging formats, by offering more consumer convenience across multiple application industries.

Printed Folding Cartons Market: Segmentation

Globally, the printed folding cartons market has been segmented on the basis of material type, box type, and end-use industries.

On the basis of Material Type, the global printed folding cartons market has been segmented as follows-

Paper Paperboard Corrugated board

Plastic

On the basis of Box Type, the global printed folding cartons market has been segmented as follows-

Straight Tuck End

Reverse Tuck End

Tuck Top Auto Bottom

Tuck Top Snap-Lock Bottom

Roll Side Tray with Lid

Straight Tuck End with Header

Others

On the basis of End Uses, the global printed folding cartons market has been segmented as follows-

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Personal Care & Home Care

Retail & E-Commerce

Others

Printed Folding Cartons Market: Key players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global printed folding cartons market are Imperial Printing & Paper Box Manufacturing Co., All Packaging Company Inc., Bee Packaging, Thoro-Packaging Inc., WestRock Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Rengo Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Great Little Box Company Ltd., and Metsa Board Corporation, among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global printed folding cartons market during the forecast period.

