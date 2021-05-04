Fermentation Chemicals Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2021-2024

San Jose, California , USA, May 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fermentation Chemicals Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for fermentation chemical alone in the U.S. is anticipated to double in 2019 as the companies are constantly seeking out for chemicals resulting out of renewable sources of energy. Globally, ethanol dominates the fermentation chemical demand that is primarily used in production for reformulated gasoline. Demand for ethanol has doubled in recent years and is anticipated to grow more.

Fermentation chemicals market is driven by rise in demand for production fruit wine, alcohol and alcoholic beverages. In addition, the market receives a significant attention in the pharmaceutical, food and beverages, cosmetic and chemical applications. Significant demand for acids in the plastics & fibers domain leads in a positive market growth for the forecast period. Stringent regulations and policy framework is likely to result in eco-friendly nature of fermentation chemicals.

Global Fermentation Chemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Organic acids

Alcohols

Enzymes

Others

Global Fermentation Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Plastics & Fibers

Industrial

Pharmaceutical & Nutritional

Food & Beverages

Others

The key players profiled in the fermentation chemicals industry are BASF SE, Ajinomoto Company, Enzyme Inc, The Dow Chemical Company, AB Enzymes, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc, Du Pont Danisco A/S, Novozymes A/S, Evonik Industries, AG Chr, Invista, Hansen A/S and LanzaTech.

Fermentation chemicals market is geographically segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market growth accounting for a higher share in the pharmaceutical industry and emphasize as a green industry. It portrays a significant potential for growth factor in the near future owing to rapid expansion in food & beverages, plastics and pharmaceutical domain. Asia-Pacific regions are anticipated to rise higher due to significant industrialization in emerging economies and higher demand for ready to eat as well as bakery products.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2024?

What are the growth opportunities of Fermentation Chemicals market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Fermentation Chemicals market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

