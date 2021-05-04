Air Cooler Market Trends and key driving factors Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 4, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global air coolers market is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by end of 2025 with a CAGR of 10.8%. Growing demand for energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and less power consuming products, with effective cooling, are projected to augment the market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the air coolers has various advantages as compared to the air conditioner, such as cost-effectiveness, portability, low power consumption, and ease of deployment, which are expected to boost the product demand during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The manufacturers are continuously developing products with enhanced features such as multi-stage air purification, high-performance cooling pads, anti-bacterial tanks, and automated touch control panels. Thus, projected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.

Air coolers are compact, require less maintenance cost, and can be installed anywhere. Furthermore, with the increasing number of distribution channels such as e-commerce, specialty, supermarket and convenience stores, product availability is likely to become easier, which, in turn, is expected to boost product demand over the forecast period. In addition, increasing technical advancements of products such as remote control settings, low noise, high cooling efficiency, and easy maneuverability are expected to boost the growth of air cooler market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, innovative cooling pads such as Honeycomb minimizes the maintenance costs and increases cooling efficiency. These types of advancements are expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The manufacturers are continuously increasing their investment in product development and launching a variety of innovative products. For instance, CK Birla Group has launched an inverter air cooler in March 2020, which is embedded with electronic commutated motor (ECM) technology and reduce 50% of electricity cost. Additionally, companies are also introducing smart air coolers, which are embedded with IoT and Wi-Fi technology. Thereby, anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the growing number of marketing campaigns and advertisements activities are expected to increase the product awareness among the customers, which, in turn, anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The residential segment has captured more than 85.0% of the air cooler market revenue share in 2018.

The tower segment held the largest market revenue share in 2018 and anticipated to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

The commercial segment is anticipated to see the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, owing to product innovation and rising applications in gyms, restaurants and cafeterias.

Asia Pacific has captured more than 55% of the revenue share in 2018, owing to rising temperature, high availability of products, continuous product innovation and the strong presence of domestic manufacturers.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The air cooler market has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, owing to lockdown imposed by the government across the globe. Asia Pacific has high adoption of coolers, especially in India and China. Moreover, over the last few months, the sales of coolers have declined significantly, as a result, impeding the market growth. For instance, the profit of Symphony Ltd, the leading player of the market, has declined by 93.33% for the quarter ended in June 2020. However, with the rising temperatures, growing demand for branded air coolers are expected to create immense growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, these coolers are equipped with advanced features such as the internet of things (IoT), intelligent remote, and multistage air purification. For example, as per the PTI, the Pradeep Bakshi (Voltas MD & CEO) has argued that they are expecting higher traction, as compared to the last years, owing to strong summer and shifting preference of consumers from local air coolers to the branded air coolers. With the systematic opening of the economy following the COVID-19 outbreak, companies are anticipated to increase their production.

Global Air Coolers Market : Key Players

Bajaj Electricals Limited; Honeywell International.; Luma Comfort; Havels India Limited; De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l; Symphony Limited

