Environmental Testing Equipment Market worth $2.9 billion by 2023

PUNE, India, 2021-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The global environmental testing equipment market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023 from USD 2.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Growth in the environmental testing equipment market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising levels of environmental pollution worldwide, increasing government regulations and initiatives for environmental protection, privatization of environmental testing services, and increasing focus on wastewater treatment.

The mass spectrometers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the products & services market in 2018

On the basis of products, the environmental testing equipment market is segmented into mass spectrometers, chromatography products, molecular spectroscopy products, TOC analyzers, pH meters, dissolved oxygen analyzers, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and other products. The mass spectrometers segment held the largest share of the environmental testing equipment market in 2018 and this segment is also projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. MS is the most specific method for the study of small and volatile molecules, which is a major factor driving market growth. Also, the various technological enhancements in GC-MS systems are supporting the adoption of MS in environmental testing.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149706080



Air testing applications are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global environmental testing equipment market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into water testing, air testing, and soil testing. The water testing segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2018. However, the air testing market is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to the increasing fatalities caused by severe air pollution levels. Increasing fatalities caused by severe air pollution levels is a major factor driving growth in the application segment.

North America is expected to dominate the environmental testing equipment market during the forecast period

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global environmental testing equipment market in 2018, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the rising outdoor air pollution levels, the availability of government funding, and stringent environmental monitoring regulations.

The major players operating in the environmental testing equipment market include Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan). Other players involved in this market include Waters Corporation (US), Bruker (US), PerkinElmer (US), SCIEX (a subsidiary of Danaher) (US), JEOL (Japan), Analytik Jena (Germany), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149706080



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com