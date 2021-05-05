New Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Artificial Grass Market

The Artificial Grass Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.20 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increased applications in the landscaping space, replacement of natural grass with artificial grass in sports fields, and growing popularity of various sports in different regions.

Download PDF Brochure

The artificial grass market is dominated by key players such as DowDuPont (US), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (US), Shaw Industries Group (US), and Victoria PLC (UK). Other artificial grass companies include Act Global (US), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (UK), Matrix Turf (US), Nurteks Hali (Turkey), Soccer Grass (Brazil), Limonta (Italy), Sportlink (Brazil), and El Espartano (Argentina).

These leading players have adopted various strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and investment to explore new and untapped markets, expand in emerging markets, and develop a new customer base for long-term client relationships. This has not only enabled the key players to expand their geographical reach but has also reinforced their market position by gaining a larger share in terms of revenue and product portfolios.

Small-scale players have also adopted these strategies to expand their businesses globally by investing in the establishment of manufacturing facilities in various regions. Inorganic growth strategies enable them to improve their technical expertise through intensive R&D infrastructure offered by bigger players.

Make an Inquiry

Europe is estimated to occupy the largest share of the global artificial grass market, in terms of value, in 2017, owing to the mature artificial grass industry and the presence of major companies such as Tarkett (France), SportGroup (Germany), Victoria PLC (UK), and SIS Pitches (UK).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441