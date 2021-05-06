April was Foot Health Awareness Month

Over the course of April 2021, doctors around the world used their platform and expertise to draw attention to the importance of foot health.

Jacksonville, FL, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — After the pandemic spread across most of the world during the year 2020, this year has been dedicated to the importance of healing. Each month, doctors, scientists, and health experts are championing a different cause, raising awareness across populations in many countries. It’s hoped that by 2the end of the year, vast numbers of people will be better equipped to look after their own health.

In April 2021, attention turned to the importance of foot health. In the US alone, more than 7 million people are living with chronic foot pain. Much of this is preventable, arising from untreated wounds and injuries. This can eventually lead to amputation. In fact, 80% of amputations are caused by an untreated foot alteration. This shows just how serious foot injuries can be.

ModPod Podiatry is a Sydney-based podiatrist service with more than two decades worth of experience. They know better than anyone how important it is to take care of your feet. They mostly work with athletes and sportspeople but their message is relevant to all, regardless of how much strenuous exercise you’re undertaking each week. If you’d like to schedule an appointment with a podiatrist – even if only for a check-up – then visit ModPod Podiatry.

During the pandemic, there was a particular problem with people not seeking help for their foot injuries. Understandably, hospitals were seen as a place for people who have contracted Coronavirus. Foot wounds were just one of many conditions that were often neglected while people were encouraged to stay at home.

As a result of this, foot amputations increased by up to 50% between 2019 and 2020. There was already a problem with people seeking help for foot-related conditions but it was made much worse by the pandemic. That’s why April this year has been set aside to make the general public more aware of how important it is to look after your feet.

If you experience a wound or suffer from any ongoing pain, then seek medical assistance as soon as possible. By visiting your local doctor early, you won’t be taking up the space needed for Covid-19 patients. It may just be a short visit and the more quickly you act, the less treatment you’ll need. If you leave it so long that surgery is needed, then that actually causes more problems for hospitals that continue to deal with Covid-19 cases.

In the majority of cases, foot pain is nothing to worry about. However, don’t leave it up to chance. Get treated as soon as you possibly can so that you can be pain-free as quickly as possible. Don’t forget to also check out the other health-awareness campaigns happening this year. Your feet are just one part of the body that needs looking after. This campaign is designed to help you look after everything so that you can feel healthier and reduce strain on healthcare systems.

Source: PR Newswire