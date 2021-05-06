The Way to Happiness Association Honors Mothers

Nashville, TN, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Way to Happiness Association is observing Mother’s Day with special virtual messages.

“The present-day celebration of Mother’s Day began in the year 1908 when Anna Jarvis organized a memorial for her mother, Ann Jarvis, a peace activist who used to care the wounded soldiers of the American Civil War… Anna Jarvis began the task of getting support for the celebration of Mother’s Day in the United States in 1905 after her mother died the same year. She wanted to honor all the mothers of the world who have done a lot for their family and society.Due to her continuous efforts, most of the US states by 1911 started celebrating Mother’s Day as a local holiday,” according to fnp.com.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee which was formed around the concepts presented in the book of the same name by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard, is reminding us this Mother’s Day to honor our parents with virtual messages on this theme.

The Way to Happiness is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. One of these precepts is “Honor and Help Your Parents,” in which Mr. Hubbard wrote: “In spite of all, one must remember that they are the only parents one has. And as such, no matter what, one should honor them and help them. The way to happiness includes being on good terms with one’s parents or those who brought one up.”

The Way to Happiness Association wants to bring people together who care, so they can connect and do bigger things. The messages shared online from The Way to Happiness Association can be found here: facebook.com/twthtn. For more information on The Way to Happiness Association, visit twthtn.org.