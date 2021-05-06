The Original Plastics Shop!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Plastics for Africa has been in operation for over four decades now, and they are still running strong and smoothly! They were actually one of the very first plastic stores to open in South Africa, hence their slogan “The Original Plastic Shop”. Since their humble beginnings, Plastics for Africa have now expanded their business and have multiple branches in South Africa, namely in Montague Gardens, George, and previously, Somerset West.

Plastics for Africa have such a wide range of products they offer to the public that they have had to group their plastic items into sub sections such as kids, 4×4 braai, storage, giftware, office, and school, etc. Due to the recent pandemic that hit the world, Plastics for Africa now also stock vital medical items such as temperature guns, sanitiser bottles, as well as facemasks. They have a plastic item or everyone and every age group!

Plastics for Africa have built up their name and brand in the industry not only through years of dedicated service, but also through the tireless efforts that the staff and managers give to their customers to ensure that everyone who walks out of their doors is satisfied with their purchase and has a reliable solution to the problem that they walked in with.

Plastics for Africa also have a company website where you are able to see all of the products that they have on offer at the moment, the new products that have just arrived in their shop, plus what items are frequently being bought by customers. The company has the largest stock hold on plastic items in South Africa and will more often than not have a solution to your problem! Their quote is “At Plastics for Africa we have over 8000 different products for you to choose from!”.

If you would like to learn more about the company, see what previous clients have to say about their experience with the company, view their online catalogue to learn more about their products, or contact Plastics for Africa, then you can visit their official website at https://plasticsforafrica.co.za/

About Plastics for Africa:

Plastics for Africa was established in 1988 by Mario Jacobs and it started as an “out of garage” distribution company. Over the years, they have grown into a multi branch organisation thanks to their hard work and dedication towards a common goal. If Plastics for Africa does not have the item that you are looking for, they will very gladly help you source it.

Contact:

Unit 3 Montague Drive, Montague Gardens

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 551 5790