Perception System Announces 360° WordPress Job Board Solutions for Recruitment Agencies

Perception System, a San Jose-based web and software development company, has announced a customized WordPress-based Job Board Software & Job Searching Portal for recruitment agencies, corporate HR teams, and employers seeking professionals. WordPress allows advanced job board plug-in such as WP Job Manager and integration with job distribution software such as Broadbean and CRMs like Bullhorn, both of which are ideal for Recruitment Agencies.

Commenting on the establishment, Perception System CEO Sahin Mansuri said: “Having a platform to present jobs is vital for recruitment agencies. However, having one that looks professional, is easy to use, and time-saving can help you reach the next level. At Perception System, we believe that the WordPress job board module is ideal and allows Recruitment Agencies to meet all the above criteria at an affordable cost.”

A WordPress job board theme can be created right into the user-friendly WordPress system, enabling the recruiters to add, manage and categorize job listings with the familiar user interface. The recruiters can easily access information by filtering the job database with specific job types, industries, skills, experience, and work-type. The in-built tools cut off hard work by enabling recruiters to post jobs on many different channels such as Monster, Indeed, Reed instantly.

Our Solutions enable the development of a WordPress job website which is an excellent tool for recruiters seeking talented professionals and the desire to reach millions of professionals via a single platform for an affordable cost. Employers use the WordPress job board to complement their recruiting strategy.

Perception System is an award-winning web and software development company based in San Jose, US. It offers top-rated software development services due to its curated developers, key insights, and dedicated working methodologies.

Perception System

info@perceptionsystem.com

+1-408-520-9495