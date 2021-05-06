Bass out of the spare wheel well: AXTON active subwoofer ATB20RXF

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — In-car bass fun without giving up valuable trunk space? Car audio specialist AXTON (http://www.axton.de/) expands its range with a special, space saving active subwoofer variant. The ATB20RXF is a round, extra flat bass box enclosing an amplifier module and fits into almost any standard spare wheel well. At just 12.5 cm high this bass is even suitable for installation in most spare wheel wells or false floors of current trunk designs.

AXTON’s new active bass box comes with a potent 20 cm (8″) long-stroke woofer with powerful ferrite magnet driver and torsionally stiff cone to guarantee powerful, dynamic punches. The amplifier module delivers 100 watts RMS for all-round bass enjoyment, ensuring punchy, powerful bass tones. The well thought out bass reflex enclosure with flow optimized port combines stability, minimal footprint and low weight (11.6 kg).

The compact ATB20RXF is easy to install – the enclosure also has a central cutout for the center spigot to secure the spare wheel. AXTON”s sub also offers all the necessary setting options. These include a variable 12 dB low pass filter (50 – 150 Hz), phase shift, gain and bass boost. Helpful for connection to a factory radio (without REM output) are the high-level inputs with auto turn-on, a function that switches on the ATB20RXF automatically as soon as a music signal is present.

The active module sits conveniently on top of the subwoofer. This means that all settings can be made comfortably – even when the ATB20RXF is already installed in the spare wheel well. A bass level remote control is included in the kit.

