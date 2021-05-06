Lucintel Forecasts Fiber Laser Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the fiber laser market is projected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2025 from $2.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for high powered laser machine for cutting and welding, need of laser beam with high beam quality with low cost features, and growing demand for 3D printing market.

Browse 72 figures / charts and 59 tables in this 255 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fiber laser market by product type (Infrared, Ultraviolet, Ultrafast, and Visible), by usage (High Power Welding & Cutting, Marking, Fine Processing, and Others), by applications (Material Processing, Instrumentation & Measurement, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on product type, the fiber laser market is segmented into infrared, ultraviolet, ultrafast, and visible. Lucintel forecasts that the ultrafast market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent features, such as compact size, high beam quality, wall plug efficiency, and reliability.

Based on application, the material processing segment is expected to witness the largest application over the forecast period due to increasing adaption of fiber laser in material processing procedures, such as cutting, welding, cladding, brazing, and drilling is expected to drive the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adaption of fiber laser in the material processing applications and growth of the electronics and automotive industries.

Major players of fiber laser market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. IPG, Coherent Inc., Jenoptic Group, TRUMF, Keopsys Group, and NKT Photonics are among the major fiber laser providers.

