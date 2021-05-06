Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market worth $1,476.1 Million – High Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — The report aims to provide insights into the global antinuclear antibody test market. It provides valuable information on the products, techniques, and diseases in the ANA testing market. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. Also, leading players are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

The report “Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence, Elisa, Multiplex), Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) – Forecast to 2021″, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the ANA testing market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is expected to reach USD 1,476.1 Million, at a CAGR of 12.4%

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=218189007

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on techniques, the antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into three broad segment, namely, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market owing to expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.

The end-user segments in this market include clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2016, primarily due to the rising healthcare spending which has resulted in a growth in use of ANA testing products in hospitals. Based on region, the global antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America is the largest regional segment in the ANA testing market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American market is primarily driven by the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing population and healthcare spending, and growth in the number of individuals covered under medical insurance in the U.S.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=218189007

Global Key Leaders:

Key players in the antinuclear antibody test market include Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) is the third-largest player in the global ANA testing market, with a share of 9.5% in 2014. Bio-Rad caters to the life science research and clinical diagnostics market by developing and supplying novel products and services. The company’s product portfolio comprises analysis kits, reagents, and systems for antinuclear antibody testing. It focuses on new product launches and acquisitions as its key growth strategies.