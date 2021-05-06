Flexible Electronics Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, May 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Flexible Electronics Market is estimated to touch US$ 87.21 billion by the completion of the prediction period. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. “Flexible Electronics”, commonly recognized as “flex circuits”, have produced an exciting market ever since the previous a small number of years. They discover an extensive variety of uses in biometrics, end user electronics, automobile, medicinal & healthcare, defense & military, mobile instruments, and wearable electronics.

The elements contributing to the progress of the market comprise being lightweight, rough, transportability, and low price of the manufactured goods as equated to inflexible rigid substances. These apparatuses grasp remarkable prospective in influencing acceptance in the entertaining and gaming business due to their capacity to bend, folding, flex and roll , allowing a newfangled instinctive user interface.

Flexible Electronics Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2013 – 2024)

Display

Battery

Sensors

Memory

Others

Flexible Electronics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2013 – 2024)

Consumer electronics

Television

Wearable devices

Smartphone

Others

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

The End User Electronics is additionally categorized into television, wearable devices, and smartphones. The subdivision is responsible for a stake of more than 55% of the general market during the year 2015. The tendency is estimated to carry on above the following a small number of years. It could primarily be credited to an extensive application of this expertise in e-books, tablets, e-papers, smart watches and others.

Some of the important companies operating in the field are Cymbet Corporation, Inc., GE Measurement & Control Solutions, PARC, Samsung Group, Thin film Electronics ASA, 3M, LG Group, Pragmatic Printing Ltd., and Solar Frontier K.K. Additional notable companies operating in the field are Enfucell, Royole Corporation, Palo Alto Research Center, Heliatek, Blue Spark Technologies, Konica Minolta, First Solar, Flex Enable, BrightVolt, OLEDWorks and Panasonic.

Flexible Electronics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2013 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

