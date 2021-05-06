Bioprocess Containers Market: Vaccine Production Using Single-Use Disposable Technologies

PUNE, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Growth in the bioprocess containers market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing demand for biologics, affordability and sustainability of single-use bioprocess technologies, vaccine production using single-use disposable technologies, and the lower risk of cross-contamination.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The global bioprocess containers market is expected to reach USD 1,914.6 million by 2023 from USD 913.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The upstream processes segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the bioprocess container market is segmented into process development, upstream process, and downstream process. The upstream processes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Upstream processes make ample use of bioprocess containers, during fermentation and culture media processing.

By end user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the Biocontainers Market in 2017

By end user, the Biocontainers Market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies and life science R&D companies. The biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, while the life science R&D companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the Bioprocess container Market

North America accounted for the largest share of Biocontainers Market in 2017, followed by Europe. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and advantages associated with the use of bioprocess bags such as their energy efficiency, decreased risk of product cross contamination, and fast implementation are driving the adoption of bioprocess containers in North America. The US accounted for the largest share of the North American bioprocess market in 2017. The growing focus on biopharmaceutical production is a major driver for this market. Government support for novel biologics production has triggered R&D activity in the country, thereby making it an attractive destination for biologics manufacturing.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Bioprocess Containers Market are Henry Schein (US), IDEXX Laboratories (US), Patterson Companies (US), Vetter Software (US), Animal Intelligence Software (US), Timeless Veterinary Systems (Canada), Brittons Wise Computers (US), ezyVet Limited (New Zealand), FirmCloud Corporation (US), MedaNext (US), OR Technology (Oehm Und Rehbein GmbH, Germany), VIA Information Systems (US), Hippo Manager Software (US), Finnish Net Solutions (Finland), Carestream (Canada), and ClienTrax (US)