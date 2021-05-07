Global Yoga Market Envisaged To Experience Rise In Demand During Forecast Period Due To Rise In Ongoing Trend To Take Physical Activities

Global Yoga Mats Market: Overview

The global yoga market is envisaged to experience a rise in demand during the forecast period due to the rise in the ongoing trend to take physical activities. Rapid urbanization and changed in lifestyle has resulted one to forget the physical activities, thanks to the incessant technological advancement.

Rise in health conscious population is promoting indoor fitness exercises such as yoga. Uptake of yoga has also increased as it cost effective and doesn’t not requires certain amount of equipment’s, thus aiding the growth of the global yoga mats market.

Mental and Physical Health among Customers to Broaden the Scope of Growth for Leading Manufacturers

Growing health and fitness concerns among individuals are encouraging individuals to invest in physical activities such as Yoga. Nearly 2 billion people in the world practice yoga daily to maintain their physical health, mental health, and improving athletic performance.

As yoga is becoming popular among individuals across regions, international government organizations such as United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga day.

Important doubts related to the Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

oga Studios across Countries in Asia and Europe to Encourage Customer Purchase Decisions

With the increasing number of Yoga studios cropping up in China, demand for Yoga mats will continue to escalate in the country.

The company is offering these Yoga mats at reasonable and discounted prices to the customers to establish their brand identity and improve their position in the competitive market.

As most of the Yoga studios are based in various countries of Asia and Europe, demand for Yoga mats will continue to intensify in these regions. Increasing number of Yoga studios in Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, Bali, and China has encouraged individuals to practice Yoga and incorporate a healthy lifestyle.

Key manufacturers identified in the global market of Yoga mat include Tomuno, Manduka Prolite, Jade Fusion, and PrAna Revolution.

