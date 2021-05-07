Lucintel Forecasts Carbon Nanotube Market to grow at a CAGR of 15%.

According to the recent study the carbon nanotube market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lithium ion batteries, growth in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for materials which provide superior chemical and mechanical properties.

Browse 131 figures / charts and 123 tables in this 259 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in carbon nanotube market by end use industry (energy, electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, and others), by structure (multi walled carbon nanotubes and single walled carbon nanotubes), by method (catalytic chemical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-nanotube-market.aspx

“Multi walled carbon nanotubes market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on structure type, the carbon nanotube market is segmented into multi walled carbon nanotubes, and single walled carbon nanotubes. Lucintel forecasts that the multi walled carbon nanotubes market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for high thermal and electrical conductivity agents in lithium ion batteries.

“Within the carbon nanotube market, the energy segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the energy segment is expected to witness the largest end use segment and is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption in light weight battery materials, supercapacitors, photovoltaics, and fuel cells.

“Asia pacific will dominate the Carbon nanotube market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing semiconductor and electronics industry and large scale production of lithium ion batteries in this region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-nanotube-market.aspx

Major players of carbon nanotube market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Nanocyl, Nano-C/ Cnano Technology, Showa Denko, SUSN Sinotech, Arkema, Toray International, LG Chem, and OCSiAl are among the major carbon nanotube providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-nanotube-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com