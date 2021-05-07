Lucintel Forecasts Airport Service Market to Reach $206.9 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the airport service market is projected to reach an estimated $206.9 billion by 2025 from $179.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising air passenger traffic, opening of new airports, and expansion of new domestic and regional routes in the aviation market.

Browse 111 figures / charts and 87 tables in this 190 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in airport service market by service type [hospitality event services: (catering services, special passenger care services, passenger parking field, retail and duty-free, training, security services, and baggage handling segments), cargo handling services: (cargo operations and ground support services segment), aircraft handling and its related services: (operation of fueling, ramp services, runway maintenance, aircraft de-icing and others segment), and other services: (cabin cleaning and sanitary services, real estate development, and others)], and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Hospitality event, and cargo handling market is expected to remain the major segment during the forecast period.”

Based on applications, the airport service market is segmented into by service type [hospitality event services: (catering services, special passenger care services, passenger parking field, retail and duty-free, training, security services, and baggage handling segments), cargo handling services: (cargo operations and ground support services segment), aircraft handling and its related services: (operation of fueling, ramp services, runway maintenance, aircraft de-icing and others segment), and other services: (cabin cleaning and sanitary services, real estate development, and others)]. Lucintel forecasts that the hospitality event and cargo handling market are expected to remain the major segment.

“Europe will dominate the airport service market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to the new Open Skies regulations, which ensure more flights in and out of Europe and also removes air-service limitations between the countries, helping to drive tourism and the airport service industry. Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period because of rising passenger traffic.

Major players of airport service market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, Aeroports de Paris SA, Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd, BBA Aviation plc, Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd, Tav Havalimanlari Holding A.S, Sats Ltd, Auckland International Airport Limited, Flughafen Wien AG, and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad are among the major airport service providers.

