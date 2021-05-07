Threat Intelligence Market Key Industry Insights, Current and Future Perspectives

The report “Threat Intelligence Market by Application (SIEM, Security Analytics, Security and Vulnerability Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Response), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 “, is projected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2020 to USD 16.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in threat intelligence to drive market growth

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150715995

By application, the security analytics segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The security analytics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the security analytics segment are the increasing demand to discover patterns in cybersecurity attacks across network infrastructure and the growing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance across verticals. Due to the increasing network complexities and frequent changes in network infrastructure, the demand for security analytics solutions is increasing. The security analytics segment is expected to witness huge growth opportunities in the next five years, as it helps organizations in the prior detection of cybersecurity instances.

Based on vertical, the Information segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Information segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The information vertical includes IT solution and service providers, consulting companies, internet service providers, and communication companies. This vertical is constantly evolving in terms of the use of technologies, and is an early adopter of innovative technology solutions. It requires threat intelligence solutions at a large scale due to voluminous information produced daily. The increasing integration of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) with the daily activities of industries, families, governments, and consumers, along with the rising growth of cybersecurity, has led the information vertical to focus more on IT activities.

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America has several prominent market players delivering threat intelligence solutions to all end-users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the threat intelligence markets growth. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R & D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for deploying threat intelligence and services.

Market Players

Key and innovative vendors in the threat intelligence market include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), FireEye (US), VMware (US), AT&T (US), Check Point (US), DXC Technology (US), Mimecast (London), Infosys (India), Verizon (US), Secureworks (US), Proofpoint (US), CrowdStrike (US), Anomali (US), Webroot (US), Infoblox (US), NSFocus (US), LogPoint (Denmark), Bitdefender (Romania), Imperva (US), Recorded Future (US), Sumo Logic (US).

Browse in-depth TOC on Threat Intelligence Market @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/threat-intelligence-security-market-150715995.html