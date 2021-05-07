Liquid Nitrogen Market Product Benchmarking, Top Players Financial Performance & Regional Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Liquid Nitrogen Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Liquid Nitrogen Market size is expected to value at USD 21.3 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing demand for liquid nitrogen in oil & gas sector and electronic devices market. Rise in the number of industry players that are strictly implementing environmental health and safety measure regulated by various governmental authorities to handle liquid nitrogen is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

The Linde Group

Praxair

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Gulf Cryo

Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

Messer Group

Emirates Industrial Gases Co.LLC

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Nexair LLC

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the liquid nitrogen market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market. Increase in number of chemical and metal manufacturers in both – developed and developing economies across the globe are offering a lucrative opportunity for liquid nitrogen manufacturers to generate large revenue over the upcoming period. Additionally, rise in the use of the liquid nitrogen by electronics manufacturers for cooling of electronic devices during various manufacturing processes is expected to boost market demand of the liquid manufactures in the upcoming years.

Technology Outlook:

Cryogenic distillation

Pressure swing adsorption

Function Outlook:

Coolant

Refrigerant

Storage Outlook:

Cylinders & packaged gas

Merchant liquid/ Bulk

Tonnage

End-use Outlook:

Chemicals & pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Food & beverages

Metal manufacturing & construction

Rubber & plastic

Regional Outlook:

The liquid nitrogen market is divided by regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies, increase in the developmental activities, presence of large number of manufactures & suppliers, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold the major market share in the liquid nitrogen industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific’s market with strong economic growth in the region, ever-growing population, rising living standards, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the market.

