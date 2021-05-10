Application Container Market Size and Demand by Regions till 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global application container market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.2 Billion until 2025. It is expected to register growth with 26.5% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with its surging usage for running and deploying applications in the absence of VMs (Virtual Machines).

The segment of large enterprises was valued USD 950.0 million in 2018 due to the availability of robust infrastructure and huge R&D facilities for product development and innovation. While, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 on account of its features like cost-effectiveness, easy administration, and management.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-application-container-market/request-sample

The data management & orchestration segment registered a significant share on account of its data deployment and management features. On the other hand, the monitoring & security segment is expected to witness the highest revenue by 2025 due to the container’s ability to identify errors that can withstand system breakdowns.

North America dominated the global market with a share of around 35.0% across the global market in 2018 due to the rising adoption of technologies like cloud-native by vendors in the U.S. While, Asia Pacific is projected to witness CAGR of 30.0% from 2019 to 2025 on account of the adoption of technologies like IoT, hybrid cloud, and DevOps across India and China.

The application container market includes key players such as Docker, Inc.; Google, Inc.; Red Hat, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; and VMware, Inc. These players are adopting marketing strategies like collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships to widen their product portfolio, and reach. Also, product development and innovation are largely being carried out by these players.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Application Container Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Application Container Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Application Container Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Application Container Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Application Container Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Application Container Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Application Container Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Application Container Market :

Google, Inc.; Red Hat, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Docker, Inc.;Amazon Web Services, Inc.; VMware, Inc. and Pivotal Software, Inc.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com