Gas Chromatography Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 3,500 Mn by 2022 End

The Gas Chromatography Market report covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions. The study offers insights on Gas Chromatography Market segmentation by type, application, and geography.

North America is projected to remain the largest market for gas chromatography, expanding at an impressive CAGR through 2022. In this region, the United States is well known for biopharmaceutical research, and production of pharmaceutical drugs. The number of geriatric population in North America is witnessing a rise, thereby driving demand for different medicines for treatment of different diseases. These factors will drive growth of gas chromatography market in North America. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market for gas chromatography over the forecast period.

Accessories & consumables, and auto-samplers are expected to emerge as the fastest-selling products in the global gas chromatography market. Auto-samplers will remain more lucrative than accessories & consumables of gas chromatography, in terms of revenues. Gas chromatography instruments will continue to be the top-selling product, with sales poised to exceed US$ 1,600 Mn by 2022-end. In addition, sales of instruments, and detectors will register a parallel expansion at 5.5% CAGR through 2022.

Oil & gas industries are projected to remain the largest end-users of gas chromatography, in terms of revenues. In addition, revenues from gas chromatography in oil & gas industries, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries are estimated to account for nearly two-third share of the market during 2017 to 2022. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries will exhibit the fastest expansion as compared to all the other end-users in the market through 2022.

Key market players listed in Fact.MR’s report include Agilent Technologies, DANI Instruments S.p.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, LECO Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

On the basis of geography, this Gas Chromatography Market report covers the prominent regions, concentrates on product sales, value, market share and growth outlook in these regions, which include:

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

