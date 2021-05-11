Intraoperative Imaging Market worth $2.5 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The global intraoperative imaging market size is estimated to be USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2 %. Increasing prevalence of diseases and disorders, technological advancements and increased funding and public-private investments are the key factors driving the growth of the intraoperative imaging.

The intraoperative imaging market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like General Electric Company (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Canon (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), IMRIS (US) and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Demand for intraoperative imaging from key end-users has declined a bit amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 will have short-term decline in the growth for the intraoperative imaging market in 2020, but will experience normal growth as the market gradually steadies by the end of 2020.

Demand for mobile c arm result in the segment occupying the high share of the intraoperative imaging market

Mobile C-arms are medical imaging devices that comprise a generator, the X-ray source, and an image intensifier or flat-panel detector. The X-rays emitted by the generator penetrate the patient’s body and are then converted into visible images by the image intensifiers or detectors before being displayed on the monitor. The C-shaped connecting element allows movement in three axes, allowing for imaging across a wide range of angles. The growing demand for mobile C-arms is mainly attributed to their broadening application horizons. For instance, C-arms are used for a wide range of applications, including cardiovascular surgeries, neurosurgeries, gastroenterology surgeries, orthopedics, traumatology, and urology disorders.

Spine surgery estimated to be the growing market

In the coming years, the demand for spinal surgeries is expected to grow significantly owing to the increasing incidence of various target diseases/disorders such as osteoporosis, spine stenosis, spinal trauma/spinal cord injury (SCI), metastatic spinal tumors, and multiple myeloma. Procedures such as lumbar discectomies and posterior cervical foraminotomy are commonly performed on an outpatient basis. This increases access to spine surgery and can be expected to support the demand for advanced technologies in the coming years.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing intraoperative imaging market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific intraoperative imaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2025. Government efforts to increase fundings; supportive regulations for the development and commercialization of advanced intraoperative imaging products; rising healthcare expenditure; the increasing number of hospitals in India and China; expanding research base across India, China, and Japan; and the increasing incidence of surgeries are driving the growth of the APAC intraoperative imaging market.

Prominent players in this market General Electric Company (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) were the top five players in the global intraoperative imaging market. Other notable companies are Canon Healthcare (Japan), Stryker (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Mindray Ltd. (US), Carestream Health (US), Analogic Corporation (US), Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. (India), Esaote SpA (Italy) and NeuroLogica Corporation (US).

