Industrial Grade White Carbon Black Demand, Key Players, Supply and Consumption Analysis

White Carbon Black Market: Dynamics

The white carbon black market is highly fragmented with most of the global production being concentrated in China. More than 65% of white carbon black is consumed by the rubber & tire industry. The rise and fall in the rubber & tire industry directly affects the demand for white carbon black.

White carbon black is used as a catalyst carrier in chemical industries as well. Shoe soles are the one of the prominent areas of application for white carbon black. Besides, it is also used in the paints & coatings industry. Its use in marine paints is considered to be one of the niche applications of white carbon black.

White Carbon Black Market: Segments

On the basis of grade, the white carbon black market can be segmented as-

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis of application, the white carbon black market can be segmented as-

Footwear

Tires

Paints

Coatings

Toothpaste

Silicone Rubber

Pesticides

Others

On the basis of region, the white carbon black market can be segmented as-

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

White Carbon Black: Key Players

The white carbon black market is dominated by Chinese players. Global key players include Bashkir Soda Company, Tokuyama Corporation, Solvay, Cabot Bluestar Chemical (Jiangxi) Company Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries, Dow Corning, Orisil, Rhodia, PPG Industries, Tong Hua Shuang Long Chemical Co., Ltd., China Silicon Corporation Ltd, Fushite Group, Quechen Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd., Xinxiang Yellow River Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Jinneng, Sanming Fengrun Chemical Co., Ltd., Guangxing Chemical Group, TEMS, Nocil, and others.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

