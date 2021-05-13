Growth Of Building And Construction Industries Leading Demand For Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Introduction

Plasticizer concrete admixtures are powders or liquids added before or during the mixing of concrete. They can enhance the concrete quality, durability and workability, accelerate or retard the setting time and manageability, among the other properties as per the desired requirement.

The escalating pace of industrialization and urbanization is leading to the growth of building and construction industries in developing countries around the globe. The rapid growth of building and construction industries is leading to an increase in the demand for plasticizer concrete admixtures market to achieve improved infrastructure quality.

Also, the launch of various governmental projects in various countries across the world has boosted construction on a global scale, owing to which there is a rise in the plasticizer concrete admixtures market.

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Segmentation

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market can be segmented on the basis of form, type of material, product type and application.

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of form as,

  • Powder (Solid)
  • Liquid

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of material type as,

  • Pop Lignosulfonates
  • Sulfonated naphthalene
  • Sulfonated melamine formaldehyde
  • Polycarboxylate ether

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of product type as,

  • Retarding Admixture Agents
  • Air Entrainment Admixtures
  • Water reducing agents
  • Accelerating agents
  • Shrinkage reducing agent
  • Super-plasticizers
  • Normal Plasticizer
  • Corrosion Inhibiting agents

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of application as,

  • Infrastructural
  • Residential
  • Commercial

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global plasticizer concrete admixtures market identified across the value chain include,

  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • BASF SE
  • R. Grace & Co.
  • Sika AG
  • Fosroc, Inc
  • RPM International
  • CICO Technologies Ltd.
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd.
  • MAPEI
  • Chryso SA
  • Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
  • Samrock Chemicals Ltd.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

