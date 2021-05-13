Content Moderation Solutions Market: Historical & Future Projections

The Content Moderation Solutions market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Content moderation is a process where an online platform or an organization screens and monitors data that is generated by users. With incessant increase in the amount of data generated per user, social media and government agencies are opting for data monitoring and moderating solutions in a big way. Services holds a large part of the market share (70%) as compared to software (30%).

This report by Fact.MR provides detailed analysis of how the introduction of Next Generation Networks (NGN) would drive demand for content moderation solutions (CMS). The market value is on a rampant rise and is poised to exhibit exceptional growth over the forecast period, as explained in detail in this report. Insights regarding key factors fuelling market growth have been offered for the period of 2020 to 2030. The market has been tracked in 20+ high-growth countries, where the region of the Americas tops the pecking order. The report also provides thorough scrutiny of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global content moderation solutions market upon the inception of work from home culture.

