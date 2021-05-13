Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: BFSI Sector to Witness Robust Growth Forecast 2019 to 2029

The Vein Recognition Biometrics market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Growing incidences of data breach and theft are raising concerns regarding security measures specifically in the finance industry. Therefore, vein recognition biometrics are a suitable and reliable solution as they are used for security purposes in the BFSI sector to protect customers from data theft and identity theft. Banks and financial institutions in developing countries, such as India, China, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa are adopting vein recognition biometrics for verifying customer’s identities. Vein recognition biometrics are relatively more efficient and accurate than the other types of biometric systems and exhibit lower False Acceptance Rate (FAR) and False Rejection Rate (FRR) which is a vital reason behind a surge in the demand for these systems.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 704 Mn and is foreseen to cross the US$ 800 Mn mark by the end of the forecast period. The healthcare sector is predicted to grow around 2X times faster than the manufacturing sector and is expected to capture a market share of 9% by the end of the forecast period.

The Vein Recognition Biometrics market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Vein Recognition Biometrics market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

