Cinema8 announces the launch of new Interactive Video Platforms for Video Lovers

London, United Kingdom, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cinema8 is excited to announce the launch of an interactive video platform, a 360 and linear video platform that will help video lovers to create gamified, interactive, engaging videos to get more engagement. Cinema8 believes that this interactive video platform will provide you access to easy-to-use video tools to engage users, shoppers, learners, employees, and more. The most important features of this platform, you don’t need to know to code. This is a very easy-to-use platform with drag and drop features. You can questions, feedbacks, buttons, overlays, custom forms, clickable areas, and more. Gamify videos, allow users to shop in-video, see prices and compare items. Access advanced analytics and reporting tools. Create Interactive Stories and more. “Turn Your Videos Into Interactive Experiences”. Our main focus is to create new and engaging experiences for everyone right from younger audiences and enthusiasts as much as adults or videography professionals.

Cinema8 is an interactive video platform that empowers users to create gamified, engaging, interactive, and immersive video experiences on linear & 360 videos.

