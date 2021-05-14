Ace Infoway Named 2nd Best Technology Expert To Hire in 2021 Q1 by DesignRush

Los Angeles, USA, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — DesignRush has named Ace Infoway as the top-rated technology company in 2021 Q1.

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace that associates brands with agencies across the globe, indulged in various domains like Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design, etc.

DesignRush releases the list of top-performing companies as well as software sectors every year to help the brand find the best-qualified agencies by categories, locations, expertise, clients & reviews, to help them with their excellent services. This year, DesignRush released the quarterly list of the top tech companies specialized in various fields from artificial intelligence to the internet of things, wearables, and beyond. Ace Infoway successfully earned 2nd place in the list, becoming the best technology company that you can hire in 2021.

The analysis was based on an evaluation of the specialization of technologies and services of more than 9000 top agencies in 2021, including:

Software Development

Offshore Software Development

Outsourcing Software Development

Internet of Things

IT Services & Consulting

As the IT services spend is projected to surpass the 1 billion-dollar mark in 2021, hiring the right agency is the key to stay ahead in the market. Hence, for the brand, seeking assistance for the software services, Ace Infoway, being the best technology partner in 2021, can be the right partner.

About Ace Infoway:

Ace Infoway is a web development company that has proven its value by providing high-quality solutions as well as delivering holistic services in various industry verticals like Web & Mobile Application Development, Product Engineering, Machine Learning, and MarTech Adaptation to small and large enterprises, digital agencies, and startups. Obsessed for customer’s success as well as being keen to deliver an outstanding customer experience, Ace Infoway can be your best go-to technology partner.

About DesignRush:

