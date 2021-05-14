CommerceXpand’s Update Launched: New Apps Added

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, CommerceXpand, the all-in-one Shopify app by AppJetty has been updated. In May’s update, AppJetty has added two new apps: Inactive Tab Favicon and Scroll to Top to CommerceXpand. These two apps will help Shopify store owners increase conversion rate, fine-tune the store’s details, and increase the ease of navigation.

Tab Favicon allows merchants to configure the tab icon and message to show up when a visitor moves to another tab. Merchants can also customize the tab message effect and preview it before enabling it. Scroll to Top helps make navigation of visitors to the top of a product page or homepage easy. It also lets you customize the color, size, and display text, and size of the icon.

“We have already come a long way since we launched our first-ever all-in-one Shopify app, CommerceXpand. This time, we have come up with the app Inactive Tab Favicon that can help Shopify merchants customize their tab icon and message to bring back the inactive audience and increase conversions. We are confident that people will find this app useful and valuable.”, said Maulik Shah, the CEO.

“There is a need to update apps with time. Hence, we have upgraded CommerceXpand and added an app Scroll to Top. Using this app, users can easily navigate to the top of the page with an easily customizable arrow button. Besides, we have also launched Tab Favicon to help Shopify increase conversion rate to attract the attention of inactive users on your site through custom tab messages. We are sure people will like these two apps the same way as they liked our previous apps”, said Namita Sheth, the Product Owner.

AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM. Over the last decade, it has made it big in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions. It also provides customization support for apps or extensions as per the clients’ requirements. Over the past year, they have also been building Shopify apps. They are faring well with their several apps like Delivery Date Manager, Zipcode Validator, GeoIP Redirect, and more, on the Shopify marketplace.

