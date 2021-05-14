Packaging Industry Anticipated to Be Crucial for PBAT Demand in the Forecast Period 2020-2030

Global PBAT supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new PBAT market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period.

The study tracks PBAT demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyses the impact of covid-19 on chemicals industry in general and PBAT in particular.

How will PBAT sales grow in 2021 and beyond?

The PBAT industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for PBAT will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The chemical activity barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in us chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

The chemical sector in japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

  • By Application
    • PBAT Compost & Garbage Bags
    • PBAT Cling Films
    • PBAT Mulch film
    • PBAT Medical Accessories
    • Others
  • By End Use
    • PBAT for Packaging
    • PBAT for Agriculture & Horticulture
    • PBAT for Consumer & Homecare
    • PBAT for Coatings
    • Others
  • Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading PBAT companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use. Some of the leading companies in the PBAT market include

  • BASF SE
  • Novamont S.p.A.
  • JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • SK Chemicals
  •  Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  • Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
  •  WILLEAP
  •  Jiangsu Torise biomaterials co., Ltd.

Key Regions Analysed

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Country-Wise Inclusions

  • US PBAT Market
  • Canada PBAT Sales
  • Germany PBAT Production
  • UK PBAT Industry
  • France PBAT Market
  • Spain PBAT Supply-Demand
  • Italy PBAT Outlook
  • Russia & Cis Market Analysis
  • China PBAT Market Intelligence
  • India PBAT Demand Assessment
  • Japan PBAT Supply Assessment
  • ASEAN PBAT Market Scenario
  • Brazil PBAT Sales Analysis
  • Mexico PBAT Sales Intelligence
  • GCC PBAT Market Assessment
  • South Africa PBAT Market Outlook

 Why Choose Fact.MR? 

  1. Deliver updated information on the current industry trends
  2. Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions
  3. Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas
  4. Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis
  5. Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

