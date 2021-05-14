Lymphedema Diagnostics Market worth $35 million by 2024 – GE Healthcare (US) and Siemens Healthineers (Germany) are Leading Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Lymphedema Diagnostics Market by Technology (Lymphoscintigraphy, MRI, Near IR Fluorescence Imaging, Ultrasound), Disease Type (Cancer, Inflammatory Diseases, Cardiovascular, Filariasis), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Forecasts to 2024″, is projected to reach USD 35 million by 2024 from USD 24 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4%

The growing global prevalence of lymphedema and cancer; technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, the limited supply of helium, and the increasing adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145177203

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market.

On the basis of end user, segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, and other end users (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs). The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of lymphedema diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency in hospitals.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The lymphedema diagnostics therapy market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the easy availability and rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems; high incidence/prevalence of lymphedema; and the strong, well-established healthcare systems. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by Europe.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating in the lymphedema diagnostics market are GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany). Other prominent players in this market include Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145177203

GE Healthcare (US) is one of the leading players in the global lymphedema diagnostics market. To sustain its leadership position and ensure its future growth, the company has been focusing on product launches and agreements, partnerships, and collaborations as its key strategies. The company has also been focusing on geographic expansions and the development of low-cost equipment specifically for developing nations. For instance, in May 2017, the company collaborated with the Government of Egypt to supply a wide range of technologies and train doctors, nurses, and technicians about advanced imaging systems in over 200 Egyptian hospitals.

Siemens Healthineers (Germany) holds a strong position in the lymphedema diagnostics market owing to its robust product portfolio, offering major imaging modalities used for lymphedema imaging. To maintain its competitive position in the market, the company focuses on new product launches and collaborations as its key growth strategies. In line with this strategy, the company has launched various products during the past three years, such as the Multix Impact radiography system, Mobilett Elara Max mobile X-ray system, and Acuson Sequoia ultrasound system.