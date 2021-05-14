Application Security Market Profit Margin Breakdown and Sales Channels Overview

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Application Security Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Application Security Market is estimated to touch US$ 10.7 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The application security industry is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 17.7% for the duration of the prediction.

Key Players:

Acunetix

Appthority

Checkmarx

Cigital

Contrast Security

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

NSFOCUS

N-Stalker

Pradeo

Qualys

Rapid7

Growth Drivers:

Growing targeted assaults on the applications expected to be a most important issue that estimated to motivate the progress of the market. Furthermore, acceptance of BYOD in the administrations that are positioning application security facilities and solutions to defend in contradiction of possible threats has backed to the demand of the market.

Testing Type Outlook:

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)

Solution Outlook:

Web application security

Mobile application security

End-user Outlook:

BFSI

Government and defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Services Outlook:

Managed

Professional

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, the business in the Asia Pacific is expected to observe sizeable development above the following years due to a number of expansions, particularly in the market for mobile application security. The provincial market is estimated to develop by a CAGR of 24.9% for the prediction period.

North America grasped the biggest stake in the international application security industry during latest past year owing to its speedy acceptance of state-of-the-art expertise. The existence of most important companies of application security solution, and stringent rules by businesses and government regarding the placement of IT tools for business procedures. This consequence in the widespread employment of security policies to avert cyber intimidations.

