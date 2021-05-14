Garlic Market: Hard Neck – Top-Selling Product Forecast 2017 to 2022

The Garlic market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Garlic is closely related to the onion, leeks, and shallots as they all belong to a lily family. Garlic has a very strong, heated and pungent taste. It grows in the form of a bulb with cloves each covered with a papery skin. Raw garlic has a very powerful flavor, hence it is generally cooked or roasted to soften and balance its flavor. Along with offering flavor to various foods, garlic also offers some medicinal benefits, hence it is used to cure various health problems.

Key players in the garlic market are trying to make it convenient to use garlic in cooking by offering it in various forms such as powder, and paste. However, people still prefer to use garlic in its fresh form. In some of the regions, black garlic which is obtained from fresh garlic is also being consumed on a large scale as it is considered more beneficial than fresh garlic. In this process, fresh garlic is fermented for a period of time to convert it into black garlic. Meanwhile, garlic infused dipping oils are also being used as salad dressings and to add flavor to pastas, etc.

According to the report by Fact.MR, the global garlic market is likely to experience moderate CAGR. The garlic market is projected to bring in US$ 19,488.2 million revenue by the end of 2022. Garlic is a common ingredient used while preparing various foods to enhance the taste and also being consumed in a fresh form due to various health benefits offered. Garlic market players are also studying various methods to retain all the antibiotic properties of garlic even after processing it or mixing it with other foods.

The Garlic market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Garlic market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

