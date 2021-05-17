Voso Store Announces the Amazon Easy Store Franchise and other multiple ranges of products and services to earn with the lowest investment.

Indore, India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — VOSO store is an online digital platform in the form of an amazon easy store franchise in which you can avail various services like mobile recharge, money transfer, pan card, etc to your customers from your own shop through the franchise of VOSO Store.

Voso is on a mission to build an enterprise that strengthens every Indian’s life by incorporating the best innovative products and services, using futuristic technologies, ultimately contributing to making a happy economy.

VOSO Helps customers in personalized shopping through the amazon easy store franchise it also provides the best opportunity to partners in their business growth and breaks the barrier between customers and their needs.

Having a Voso store franchise is more beneficial to the customers we have the best customer support in the industry, low investment & High income, reaching the rural market, provides training and support.

Voso Store offers various services like shopping, money transfer, insurance, electricity bill payment, bus and flight tickets, hotel booking, mobile recharge, pan card, medicines, and we will soon launch IRCTC and AEPS services also.

Eligible businesses who can opt for Voso Store franchise these CSC Centers, MP Online, Mobile Shops, Who provides other online services and requirement for opening is 150sq feet shop, sitting area of customer, led tv to show a product, computer or laptop, etc.

Contact Person: Address:

Surbhi Khatri VOSO | Tracknovate Technologies Pvt Ltd,

Manager Plot No 389/390 PU4 Commercial Area,

9109854630, 6269556278 AB Road Indore -452010

surbhi.voso@gmail.com Opposite Retina Speciality Eye Hospital

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/voso_store/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/voso-store

https://www.facebook.com/vosostore