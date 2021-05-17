Accountancy Firm Releases E-Book on 6 QuickBooks Errors that Reveal Bookkeeping Issues that Lead to Greater Accounting and Tax Problems

Snellville, GA, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — As tax issues become ever more complicated for business owners, CAEA Tax & Accounting has released a helpful e-guide to the Quickbooks’ accounting software system.

Six Signs Your QuickBooks is a Mess offers a perfect solution-oriented approach for owners of small to medium-sized businesses who are failing to get to grips with the system while trying to manage their tax accounting efficiently.

CAEA pinpoints errors that can often lead to many businesses’ accounting ending up in a muddle if their numbers aren’t correct.

“Many businesses use Quickbooks but don’t understand how it works,” commented company founder Christa Aiani. “CAEA Tax & Accounting is a certified QuickBooks Pro Advisor, so we are very proficient in using it as a tool to get the right job done and ensure businesses their data is being entered accurately.”

The guide covers profit and loss not making sense, why you’re paying lots of tax and don’t know why, and why your tax returns don’t sync with your QuickBooks data.

Their E-book is a natural extension of the services they offer to small businesses. These comprise financial accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping services and payroll.

They track their client’s income and expenses proactively and call before it’s too late if they need to adjust their tax planning strategy for the year.

Their experienced team, located in Snellville, GA, offer their services to businesses in Gwinnett County, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Loganville, Grayson, and the Duluth areas.

“Our approach is being truly proactive. We are a full finance solution for companies and entrepreneurs to stay ahead of changes in tax laws and other inaccuracies that might cause them issues down the line,” added Aiani.

For more information on CAEA’s accountancy services, contact them on 770-554-7024, or view their website: https://caeatax.com/.