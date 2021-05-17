Time to Embrace Your Skin with Hydrafacial Trend

LOS ANGELES, CA., 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Beverly Hills Med Spa is now offering various beauty treatments and other cosmetic treatments, including hydrafacial. Inquire to know hydrafacial cost first before opting for it.

HydraFacial uses a combination of acids, namely glycolic, beta, lactic, salicylic, and hyaluronic. It is a facial skin cleansing therapy that is painless and quite effective. The patient undergoing hydrafacial treatment will not suffer any downtime to recover. The treatment is meant to treat various skin disorders such as acne, uneven skin texture, discoloration, and dehydration. The doctor will take about 60 minutes to perform this skin beautifying therapy. It is a patented technology, which means that only licensed and registered spars can perform or even tell their clients that they offer the hydrafacial treatment. Hydrafacial cost vary in many clinics, so research for affordable clinics online.

The three steps of facial skin cleansing followed in this treatment include Cleanse & Peel, Extract & Hydrate, and Fuse & Protect. During Cleanse & Peel, a new skin layer is uncovered through a process called exfoliation. This helps to give the skin that relaxing surface. The doctor will apply the Activ-4™ serum around the face during this step.

In Extract & Hydrate, which is the second step of the treatment, debris is sucked out of the skin’s pores. The process is not painful, and it is done to hydrate and nourish the skin. Acids used in this process include Beta-HD™ serum and Antiox+™ serum together with peptides, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid.

The third and the last step is Fuse & Protect. The facial skin is given maximum glow by applying antioxidants and peptides on it. This process is meant to saturate the skin. In addition, targeted proprietary skin solutions are available to deal with particular skin conditions. All these are included in the hydrafacial cost.

About Beverly Hills Med Spa

Beverly Hills Med Spa is a wellness and anti-aging spa that offers services to rejuvenate the skin and make people look young again despite their age. We have been offering facial injections for over ten years, and this has given us the experience needed to carry out this procedure successfully. Using cutting-edge technologies in the medical field, BHMS offers the highest level of facial beautification services at affordable rates. For more information, go to https://www.beverlyhillsmedspa.com/.