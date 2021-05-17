Aardwolf Security: Outstanding Pen Testing Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ —Aardwolf Security (https://aardwolfsecurity.com/) is one of the most trusted pen testing companies in the industry, offering prompt solutions to businesses dealing with crucial cybersecurity issues. They offer different forms of manual and automated penetration testing to cover almost all types of businesses. With services offered by this company, including cloud penetration testing, red team engagements and others, those looking for pen testers that swiftly produce excellent results are encouraged to request their assistance.

Pen testing companies with certifications and validations to perform ethical hacking have become invaluable for businesses with any IT field involvement. With technology advancing extremely fast, security violations happen more frequently. Without pen testing specialists, organisations ranging from banking to healthcare would experience more difficulty handling opportunistic hackers. Aardwolf Security has kept in pace with the fast-advancing technology of the world. They further improve their clients’ first line of defence with their firewall assessment services.

The company also offers very affordable vulnerability assessments which are perfect for finding low hanging fruit security issues. Although one can avail of this service individually, it is part of the process of a complete end-to-end penetration test. If potential clients want to be certain that there are no glaring holes in their IT infrastructures, then requesting a full penetration test to cover all of these areas is highly encouraged.

Aardwolf Security offers aid to potential clients whose business focus is outside the IT field, but use websites for their day-to-day operation. With the pandemic affecting the world, more and more stores are transitioning online and becoming virtual stores. The web application penetration test is perfect for these businesses since hackers often attack web applications first since they’re open to the public. With the security firm’s help, ensuring the client’s data security will be simple.

As businesses prepare themselves to fully go digital, Aaardwolf Security will be their partner to ensure that this transition is seamless and well laid out. According to them, “In today’s business world, almost every aspect of any organisation requires technology. This covers every area of the business too, regardless of whether it’s a customer-facing process or an internal system. And because security always takes top priority, Aardwolf Security, one of the most trusted pen testing companies in the industry, is here to offer timely solutions to some of the most critical security issues businesses have to deal with”.

Interested potential clients can get a quote by submitting a message with a checklist of the services they want for their website. Aardwolf Security offers better results at lower costs than some pen testing companies. Aftercare services are also given to clients for any future issues or needs that may come up. For more information, visit https://aardwolfsecurity.com/.

About Aardwolf Security

Aardwolf Security is a trading name enlisted in England and Wales under TWR Internet Solutions Ltd. They provide specialised services in pen testing and is one of the most reputable service providers in the field. They centre around the OWASP methodology to ensure they produce outstanding results only. Offering both automated and manual pen testing services to clients from different fields, this company strives to apply the strongest defence mechanisms to their client’s IT systems. For inquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://aardwolfsecurity.com/contact-us. Alternatively, you can also send them an email at contact@aardwolfsecurity.com or call 0203 5388 067.