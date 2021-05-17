Proactis to Enhance their Solutions Portfolio with Aurachain Low-Code Platform

London, United Kingdom, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Aurachain today announced that its low-code platform will be used by the international spend management company Proactis, to enhance their market-leading solutions portfolio.

The Aurachain low-code platform will empower Proactis by making it possible for them to deliver and evolve client offerings much faster than previously possible, enhance their client user experience and reduce the cost of maintaining their code base moving forward.

“The Aurachain platform represents a new and exciting set of possibilities for Proactis, as we look to expand and enhance our market-leading portfolio of international spend management solutions” said Paul Massey, Product Director for Proactis. “The speed at which we can roll out new client services while managing future change cycles will translate to increased agility and certainly enhanced value for our customers.”

New and existing Proactis customers can look forward to accelerated rollouts of new services that can be more easily tailored to the needs of specific use-cases. Furthermore, all new Proactis offerings will benefit from a stunning new user experience thanks to Aurachain’s delivery of consistent and optimized interfaces, with mobility built-in to every service created on the platform.

“Aurachain is truly excited to have been chosen by Proactis to support the extension of their existing client services portfolio”, said Jonathan Wiener, CRO at Aurachain. “We see this as a tremendous opportunity to extend the value of the Aurachain platform across Proactis current and future clients worldwide.”

About Proactis

Proactis enables digital trade for all, by helping organisations around the world to control 100% of their spend. Working with customers to transform their Source-to-Pay processes; to help them save money and create efficiency gains while increasing compliance and reducing risk.

From sourcing projects, contract management and procurement transactions to supplier collaboration and automated invoice processing, Proactis’ integrated spend management solutions streamline and control all purchasing and spend.

Find out more at www.proactis.com

About Aurachain

Aurachain empowers organizations to rapidly build digital process applications through a powerful low-code platform. Streamlined workflows and exceptional interfaces directly capture the expertise of subject matter experts, business analysts and professional developers to deliver real business value from day one. Enterprise organizations and governments alike use Aurachain to reduce development timelines, optimize business operations, and accelerate innovation.

Find out more at www.aurachain.ch

