Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Market Emerging Innovations and Technologies

The global retinal laser photocoagulation market size is expected to reach USD 322.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Laser technology advancements have improved this treatment’s precision and effectiveness, reducing side effects and improving patient outcomes. The minimally invasive procedure makes it a preferred option for patients and healthcare providers, as it involves less discomfort and shorter recovery times than traditional surgical methods. The prevalence of vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy (VTDR) in people with diabetes aged 40 years or older in India highlights a critical need for effective treatments like retinal laser photocoagulation.

According to the Lancet Global Health in December 2022, with at least 3 million people at risk or already experiencing vision loss due to VTDR, there is an urgent demand for accessible and efficient medical interventions. This significant burden underscores the necessity for healthcare policies and strategies that prioritize early identification and treatment of VTDR. Recognizing VTDR’s varying impact across India is crucial for targeted screening and treatment programs. Policymakers can create systematic approaches to manage diabetic retinopathy, focusing resources where most needed. Integrating retinal laser photocoagulation into these strategies meets the demand for effective treatments, improving patient outcomes. Heightened awareness of VTDR can prompt investments in healthcare infrastructure and training, expanding capacity for these services. This can foster market growth as more patients access timely treatment, mitigating VTDR’s overall impact on the population.

Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Market Report Highlights

Based on the laser type, the green laser segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.3% in 2023 due to its high absorption by hemoglobin and melanin, enhancing precision in targeting retinal tissue

The yellow laser segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030 due to its superior absorption by oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin. This results in improved treatment efficacy and reduces collateral damage

Based on the indication, the proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 29.7% in 2023 due to its effectiveness in reducing vision loss by sealing leaking blood vessels and reducing abnormal neovascularization. This targeted treatment improves patient outcomes and slows disease progression, making it a crucial intervention in PDR management

The retinal tears segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030 due to its ability to create a strong adhesion around the tear, preventing retinal detachment

Based on the modality, the fixed segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.8% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030 driven by their stability and precision, which ensure consistent treatment outcomes. These systems are essential in clinical settings, providing reliable performance for managing various retinal conditions

Based on the end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.7% in 2023. On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030

North America dominated the global market in 2023 with a revenue share of 32.9% due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a rise in retinal disease cases, and significant healthcare expenditure in the region

List of Key Players in the Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Market

Alcon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss

Quantel Medical

Lumenis

Iridex Corp.

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corp.

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Meridian Medical Group

