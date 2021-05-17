CNG Vehicles Market is Anticipated to Grow at more than 3.2% CAGR During Forecast Period 2018 to 2027

The CNG Vehicles market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

CNG vehicles continues to witness lucrative opportunities across the countries on the backdrop of the increasing number of the NGVs (Natural Gas Vehicles) and increasing preference for CNG vehicles across the world. Moreover, the growth in the automotive industry has influenced the adoption of the CNG vehicles due to the depletion of crude oil resources owing to the increasing demand for high quality and reliable CNG vehicles from the consumer. For instance, there has been an increase in the fleet of CNG vehicles by 7.4% in 2014 to 18% in 2018 across the world.

The trending convergence of government regulations on fuel emissions & natural gas powered vehicles production which have more adoption rate and is further anticipated to create remunerative growth opportunities for CNG vehicles market. Around the world, governments have issued stringent regulations regarding emissions and fuel efficiency. The global fossil fuel price has seen an increasing trend over the past five to ten years. Due to these reasons, there is a growing demand for cheap and environmentally friendly fuel alternative. Original equipment manufacturers of vehicles are promoting their products by showcasing fuel efficiency and emission-free features. This factor is fueling the demand for automotive CNG vehicles market.

A recent Fact study foretells the CNG vehicles market to record an expansion at 3.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2027). CNG vehicles continues to witness increased demand from automotive industry. However promotional buyers demand has impressive growth in some of the regions.

