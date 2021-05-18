Official launch of the European Live shopping network LiveDeals24/7

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — The launch of the European Live shopping platform LiveDeals24/7 has been announced. LiveDeals24/7 is a European Live shopping platform, sharing unique items designed specifically for tech-savvy customers, tech geeks, gadget lovers, car enthusiasts, and first adopters of all novelties. It aims to provide consumers with mood-boosting products for both practical purposes and pleasure and help them to make the right choice.

The latest trend in social commerce is changing the online shopping experience, therefore revolutionizing the e-commerce industry. The concept of LiveDeals24/7 is to give end-users, the younger generation, a new user experience. LiveDeals24/7 is not just for online shopping but also a platform to ask questions, get help, learn some news about technologies, and not only that. In contrast to a classic online store, with LiveDeals24/7 you can have a real conversation. We are here 24/7 for our friends. You are not just customers. We want to be loyal to our friends to create a successful friendship that will be beneficial to both sides.

It is planned to create various educational programs in both serious and more funny and relaxed manner to bring the consumers joy. “It should feel easy. It should be about fun. We don’t want to be too serious. If we drink tea during the stream, it can fall down and that’s fine. We make mistakes but we all will laugh about them with you. That’s the difference between us and other online shops – we are not perfect but we want you to feel comfy with us,” state LiveDeals24/7 founders.

As said above, the products presented will be mainly focused on a budget-ranged segment. Regular streaming on all social media channels will be a distinctive feature of LiveDeals24/7 from a standard online store.

Within 3 months it’s expected to set off The LiveDeals247 Show, an educational and entertaining tech program hosted by two anchors that incorporates knowledge, entertainment, inspiration, personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience.

For more information, please visit our site: https://www.livedeals247.com/about_us

Media contacts: Alina Skrypynets – International Marketing/PR Manager – E-Mail: alina@livedeals247.com

Website: https://www.livedeals247.com/

Tel. +442045771341