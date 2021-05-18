Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Segment Accounts For A Significant Share In The Global Market 2029

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Centrifugal Chiller Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4231

Centrifugal Chiller Market – Key Manufacturers

The global market for centrifugal chillers appears to be fragmented, and includes both, global and regional level players. Some of the prominent players in the global centrifugal chiller market are Daikin applied, Motivair, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Carrier Corporation, Thermal Care, Inc, Johnson Controls (York), Artic Cool, Ltd. and many more.

By 2050, it is anticipated that, around 70% of the global population will live in cities, as compared to 54% today. The rapid movement of people from rural to urban areas around the world every year is one of the prominent factors that will indirectly fuel the need for centrifugal chillers. Centrifugal chillers are crucial building blocks for many HVAC systems. As the need for a better price to performance ratio is increasing, it is foreseen to fuel the demand for centrifugal chillers in the global market over the forecast period. Owing to the increasing adoption of centrifugal chillers in the worldwide market, these have become the center of attraction for many manufacturers. Numerous manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D activities and trying different technological integrations to improve the price to performance ratio of centrifugal chillers. Technologies such as oil-free magnetic bearing technology with high-efficiency heat exchanger are foreseen to witness significant adoption in centrifugal chillers in the next couple of years. Due to its multiple benefits over other types of chillers available in the market, the centrifugal chiller market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

For critical insights on this Market, request for custom request here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4231

Global Centrifugal Chiller Market – Regional Analysis

The global market for centrifugal chillers is divided into seven economies: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia (East & South Asia), Oceania, and Latin America. As a result of increasing industrialization and growing movement of populations from rural to urban areas, the market in East & South Asia is expected to grow substantially in the foreseeable future. In North America, the market in the United States is expected to grow at a stable growth rate, owing to early adoption. However, the European F-Gas Regulation and the phasedown of high-GWP refrigerant could affect the growth of the centrifugal chiller market over the forecast period in the region. In Latin America, Mexico is projected to account for a significant share of the centrifugal chiller market in the region. The markets in the Middle East & Africa and Oceania are gaining pace at a robust rate in the global centrifugal chiller market.

Global Centrifugal Chiller Market – Key Segments

The global market for the centrifugal chiller is segmented on building size, cooling load, cooling type, and region. Building sizes for the use of centrifugal chillers is classified as small-sized buildings, medium-sized buildings, and larger buildings. Based on cooling load, the global market for centrifugal chillers can be segmented as below 200 TR, 200 – 400 TR, and above 400 TR. Centrifugal chillers with above 400 TR are usually used for cooling applications in large buildings. According to estimates, centrifugal chillers occupy over 90% market for high 200 TR application across the globe. Based on cooling type, the centrifugal chiller market is further classified as water-cooled centrifugal chillers and air-cooled centrifugal chillers, in which, the water-cooled centrifugal chillers segment accounts for a significant share in the global market.

The analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the market growth has been examined in the report.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape

Abort Gate Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking -Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/abort-gate-market

Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking- Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/modular-cleanroom-solutions-market

Vacuum Loaders Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/vacuum-loaders-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/18/1870362/0/en/Electric-and-Solar-Chemical-Injection-Pumps-Witness-Strong-Surge-in-Sales-as-Energy-Efficiency-Continues-to-Take-the-Center-Stage-Fact-MR-Study.html

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the in region?

Which factors pose a negative impact on the growth?

What was the value registered in 2018?

What challenges do the players face during R&D stages?

Which countries contribute a significant share to the total revenue in region?

Key findings of the market report:

Ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4231

Why choose Fact.MR ?

Looking forth to invest in business intelligence offerings on the web? Then Fact.MRhas just the right thing for you – insights from trusted sources and up-to-data information on various industries to empower companies and clients. With new-age tools, our dedicated team of professionals thrive to provide clients with current market situation across different geographies.

About Us:

Fact.MR Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com