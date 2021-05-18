Global AI Training Dataset Market Size Worth USD 10500.0 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 23.72% – YV Intelligence

Pune, India, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest report published by YV Intelligence, the “Global AI Training Dataset Market” is expected to reach USD 10500.0 million by 2030 from USD 1250.0 million in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.72% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The gaining prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) owing to the rising adoption of various data-driven applications such as voice recognition and image recognition are the major driving factor for the growth of AI training dataset market. Technology advancements and notable developments in the field of AI is further boosting the demand for AI training dataset. However, lack of technical expertise understanding and implementation of complex AI models hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of AI in manufacturing, the concept of hyper-automation for more efficient solution, a revolution in industry 4.0, need to achieve robotic autonomy, a continuous revolution in autonomous vehicles, increase in the use of AI in wellness management, diagnostics, virtual assistants, and wearables are also influencing the demand for the global AI training dataset market over the forecast period.

The AI training dataset market report covers a complete analysis and provides market size and forecast estimation from the year 2018 to 2030 based on various segments and sub-segments with respect to four major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America & Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). Furthermore, the global AI training dataset market report offers PEST analysis, NOISE analysis, improvement Venn diagram, brand recall, perceptual mapping, ecosystem/value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and investment pocket analysis with respect to the market. By examining the data collected from primary and secondary methods, the report offers actionable insights into future growth based on inputs from industry experts to help readers formulate effective strategies. This information can help decision-makers to take appropriate decisions in the current market conditions.

North America dominated the overall AI training dataset market followed by Europe and APAC region. North America held the largest share of the market, estimated at 40.7% in 2020. R&D in healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and cybersecurity are expected to fuel market growth across the North American region. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global AI training dataset market. Strong interest in the region by tech giants such as IBM and Google is driving AI adoption in the market. Moreover, best-in-class expertise in the most evolved AI industries such as manufacturing, automotive, IT, and insurance markets is benefitting the market in the Europe region. The APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.96% during the forecast period owing to constant growth in the adoption of AI in the healthcare sector as well as supporting government initiatives.

With the advancements in technology, several industries have noticed several stages of progress. These developments have also affected the adoption of AI training datasets. AI training datasets have developed and evolved considerably over the past decade to facilitate and enhance industrial processes at lower costs. The AI training dataset market is growing at a very fast pace, and is a very competitive market, hence prominent players are adopting different strategies such as the expansion of their services, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, mergers and acquisition to increase their reach in the market. For instances:

In Feb-2021, Appen introduced new off-the-shelf (OTS) datasets. These datasets are designed to acquire the high-quality training data needed to accelerate machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

In Jun-2019, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. launched Lionbridge AI. This new launching extends the leadership position in AI training data services of the company.

In Apr-2019, Appen completed the acquisition of Figure Eight. This acquisition strengthens the position of Appen and delivers increasing quality, volume, and speed requirements for training data to support business innovations and efficiencies that use AI and ML.

In Sep-2018, Alegion introduced the next-generation training data platform for enterprise AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Global AI Training Dataset Market Segmentation

Global AI Training Dataset Market – by Type

Text

Image/Video

Audio

Global AI Training Dataset Market – by Vertical

IT

Automotive

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Global AI Training Dataset Market – by Geography

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe )

Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific ( China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest of APAC )

China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest of APAC LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

Alegion, Inc. Amazon Web Services, Inc. Appen Limited clickworker GmbH Cogito Tech LLC DefinedCrowd Corporation edgecase.ai Google, LLC (Kaggle Inc.) iMerit Kinetic Vision, Inc. (Deep Vision Data) Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Sama Inc. Scale AI, Inc. Superb AI, Inc.

