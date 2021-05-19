Twinkl offers free learning resources to help parents, carers, and educators across India during the pandemic

Sheffield, UK, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — The online educational resource creator Twinkl has made all of its teaching and learning materials free for everyone in India to help parents, carers, and children as they stay at home.

Jonathan Seaton, Co-Founder and CEO of Twinkl, said: “After hearing about the devastating impact of the second wave of the pandemic in India, we wanted to show solidarity with all the parents, carers, educators and children that are bravely facing the current situation. We know that the main focus is rightly getting people the vital healthcare they need. But we also know that people will be looking for ways to support their children and pupils and ensure they keep learning, even in these most difficult circumstances. At a time when children should be out enjoying their summer holidays, they are having to stay indoors to help them and their families stay safe. We decided to make all of our resources, including access to learning apps and games, completely free, so that children can continue to be productively engaged and entertained, while staying at home.

“The help we are offering would not be possible without the continued support of our members and we would like to thank them for enabling us to provide this. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in India and everyone affected by the coronavirus.”

Parents, carers, and educators in India can get access to Twinkl by visiting https://www.twinkl.co.in/offer/INDTWINKLHELPS and entering an email and password.

No payment information is taken when accessing this offer of help and there is no obligation to use Twinkl after the help is no longer needed. Any accounts created with the code will later revert to a free Twinkl membership that gives access to a selection of over 40,000 free resources that are already available on the site.

Twinkl is also extending this offer of help to any NGOs or organisations working within education in India, who can contact Twinkl at twinklcares@twinkl.co.uk if they would like support.

The materials available on the Twinkl website range from activity sheets, e-books and interactive presentations, to online educational games and videos. These cover all core subjects for all ages and include a huge range mapped to all school years in India.

Twinkl is used around the world as a trusted provider of high-quality educational materials. All Twinkl resources are created and checked by current and former teachers and they are used in countries and regions across the world.

For more information visit https://www.twinkl.co.in/

For media enquiries please contact media@twinkl.co.uk