BugRaptors Announces to Expand Its Business in Australia

NSW, Australia, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — Within few years, BugRaptors has introduced various standardized QA, Specialized QA, and Test Advisory services in Suite 4004, 11 Hassal St Parramatta NSW 2150, Australia, with plans to expand its digital transformation capabilities for locals planning to resolve quality-centered challenges through software testing services.

BugRaptors started its journey in Australia more than 4 years ago, and since then, we have been at the forefront of introducing new technologies and huge digital transformation trends to this country. Our presence in Australia has been reinforced by successful deliveries that we ensure to both the public and private sectors. We’re currently working with several industry verticals from Healthcare, Telecommunications, E-Commerce, Banking, Education, Media, Utilities, Real Estate, Financial Domain to Insurance businesses and provide them multiple effective testing and QA solutions.

“We are glad to see BugRaptors’ continued growth in Australia and their commitment to maintaining the de facto standard in the software testing niche. This announcement is a testament to the potential and talent that exists in Australia as our nations’ locals embrace new technologies and products that ensure accurate functioning, 100% flexibility, reliability, easy to use and high-speed operations,” said Premier of Australia.”

Being one of the leading Software Testing and QA Firms, BugRaptors has over 200 knowledgeable, technical-minded, and experienced ISTQB certified testers who have successfully delivered 0% defect leakage & ROI-generated mobile and web apps to more than 1000 customers globally.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Australia and enrolled the top tech talent in our Australian organization to be a promising market player for the entire nation’s locals planning to acquire Testing Services, QA Process Consulting, and Independent Validation & Verification Services from the reputed vendor named BugRaptors,” said Yashu Kapila, CEO, BugRaptors.

Fulfilling customer needs beyond their expectations and delivering quality-made outputs for web apps, custom apps, mobile apps, and cloud-based software is what has enabled the company to expand its business in Australia.

Started the company with Core Services offerings include Functional Testing Services, Compatibility Testing Services, automation testing services, mobile testing, web testing services, game testing, Regression & usability testing services that help BugRaptors compete for 10X better than its competitors in Australian markets.

The emerging technologies encourage BugRaptors to create a win-win statement with Specialized QA Services, including Automation Testing, Security Testing, Big Data Testing, Cloud Testing, Agile & DevOps Testing, and many more. According to new trends, BugRaptors is becoming widely popular for AI & ML Testing Services, Blockchain, Salesforce Testing, Compliance with GDPR, IoT Testing Services prefer by many businesses to maintain excellent user experience and earn more sales with quality-assured products.

BugRaptors has recently been recognized as one of the Top Software Testing Companies by the Manifest. Additionally, the company has made a good reputation on other platforms as well. Some famous names that express BugRaptors as Global Leaders in Software Testing & QA Services are GoodFirms, Clutch, ITFirms, which you can explore to know about the company’s proficiency, ratings, team size, and other necessary details required before choosing the best software testing services in Australia.

You can locate us here:

Australia Office

Suite 4004, 11 Hassal St Parramatta NSW 2150