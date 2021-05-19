Fiber Optics Market Growth Prospect Mapping, Regulatory Framework & PESTEL Analysis, 2025

The global Fiber Optics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Fiber Optics Market is anticipated to reach USD 9.12 billion by 2025. Fiber Optics are extensively used in biomedical and medical field in the form of sensors, laser delivery systems, imaging, and illumination. Insensitivity to electromagnetic disturbance and small dimension of the fiber make it the most important and dominant application in medicine.

Key Players:

  • Corning Incorporated
  • Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)
  • Sterlite Technologies Limited
  • OFS Fitel, LLC
  • Prysmian S.p.A.
  • AFL
  • Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited
  • Finolex Cables Ltd.
  • Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC)

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the fiber optics industry include growing demand from Internet-based applications such the over-the-top content, Internet of Things, and video streaming. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including higher cost compared to coaxial cable. Fiber Optics Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

  • Telecom
  • Oil & Gas
    • Material Sensing
    • High Bandwidth Communications
  • Military & Aerospace
    • Secure Communication
    • Weapon System
    • Surveillance System
    • Optical Computing
    • UAV
    • Military Vehicle Sensing
  • BFSI
    • Medical
    • Biomedical Sensing
    • Minimal Invasive Surgery
    • Imaging
    • Endoscopy
    • MRI
    • CT
    • PET
    • X-Ray
  • Railway
    • Railway Maintenance
    • Speed Monitoring
    • Dynamic Load Calculation

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Fiber Optics Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increased industrialization, the rising telecom industry, and rise in demand for the internet from developing countries.

