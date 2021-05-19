Slide Stainers Market: Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Automation in Laboratories

PUNE, India, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing automation in laboratories, and increasing healthcare expenditure are factors driving the growth of Slide Stainers Market.

How much is the Slide Stainers Market worth?

The Slide Stainers Market is projected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 2.79 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.0%. North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to the highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are responsible for the large share of the North American slide stainers market.

By product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017

On the basis of product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global slide stainers market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing public awareness, and growing demand for automation in diagnostics and clinical research.

By technology, the hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) segment held the largest share in 2017

Based on technology, the slide stainers market is segmented into hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cytology, microbiology, hematology, and special stains. In 2017, the H&E segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that H&E staining is the initial staining technique for various diseases and is associated with better quality, ease of use, and higher throughput than most other staining technologies.

By end user, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment held the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017

On the basis of end user, the slide stainers market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users (contract research organizations and forensics, food, & environmental laboratories). The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. Factors such as the growing prevalence of diseases and huge patient inflow in hospitals and diagnostic centers are driving the growth of this end-user segment.

This report covers the market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to the highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are responsible for the large share of the North American slide stainers market.

Geographically, the global slide stainers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The implementation of excise duty by the US government is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, dearth of skilled technicians and product recalls are some of the factors expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

The major players in the market include Roche (Switzerland), Agilent (US), Danaher (US), BioGenex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Merck Group (Germany), General Data Company (US), and Hardy Diagnostics (US).

