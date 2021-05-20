StoneFly Introduces Cloud Gateway for File, Block, & S3 Storage

Silicon Valley, CA, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — StoneFly, Inc. the original innovator of the ISCSI protocol and manufacturer of storage, hyperconverged, backup and DR, and cloud solutions has introduced physical and virtual cloud gateway for file, block, and object storage in the cloud.

The StoneFly cloud gateway connects highly scalable, secure, available, and affordable public/private cloud storage to your file (NFS & CIFS/SMB) and block (iSCSI) storage servers or appliances.

With the intent to facilitate remote branches and employees working from home, the innovative cloud gateway maps cloud storage drives and scales local storage to virtually unlimited and affordable storage in the cloud. The integrated cloud storage is best fit for images, videos, research data, medical data storage, PACS archiving, MySQL and oracle database storage, CRM and EHR software storage, and more.

Furthermore, StoneFly’s cloud gateway delivers secure and encrypted tunnel for data transfers in addition to the following data services:

Isolated and detachable air-gapped volumes – on-premises and in the cloud

Write-Once Read-Many (WORM) volumes – on-premises and in the cloud

Immutable delta-based snapshots

Sync/async multi-site/multi-appliance replication

Advanced 256-bit encryption for data at rest and SSL/TLS for data transfers

Deduplication for file, block, and object volumes

S3 object lockdown – on-premises and in the cloud

Tiered storage architecture with hardware/software support and automated storage tiering

Anti-ransomware for NAS and S3 volumes

Real-time graphical performance monitoring with tracking and utilization reporting

And more!

Starting at $2495, the physical cloud gateway hardware can be connected to:

Popular physical Windows/Linux servers, Dell, HPE, & Supermicro servers

Veeam, Rubrik, Commvault, Zerto, Veritas, and other popular backup software

Starting at $20/TB, the virtual cloud gateway appliance can be deployed on VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Citrix, and StoneFly Persepolis hypervisors.

Both the physical and virtual cloud gateway appliances can be connected to Azure blob and AWS public clouds, any S3-compatible cloud, and StoneFly private cloud.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly’s range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads.