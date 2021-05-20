Power Electronics Market Demand and Investment Feasibility Analysis Report By 2025

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, May 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Power electronics market is solid-state circuit that control electric power in efficient manner. The emerging demand for energy-efficient, battery powered devices and use of electronics in different industries is likely to fuel market globally over a forecast period. In 2016, the market size of power electronics was valued at USD 32.33 globally.

The growing trend of energy harvesting, usage of renewable energy sources are key reasons that are anticipated in growth of industry in coming period. The use of power electronics in electric vehicle is also considered to be important in market growth.

Power electronics is a circuit that is used to control and conversion of electric power. A rectifier is a common device that is used in many consumer electronics devices such as computer, battery charger and television set.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/power-electronics-market-size/request-sample

At present, the power electronics has applications in electric cars and hybrid electric vehicles to avoid power loss. Electric trains, elevators also make use of power electronics that has ability to regulate energy flow into unidirectional and bidirectional depending on usage.

The rapid adoption of new technology for efficient energy usage is major driver for power electronics market. Aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automobile sector are areas where power electronics are used widely.

Government initiatives to opt for renewable energy at all platforms, faster switching, rise in demand for higher efficiency are other additional factors that are expected to boost the market growth and is expected to create new opportunities.

Material Insights

The global market is further subdivided on basis of material such as sapphire, silicon, gallium nitride and silicon carbide. In 2016, among above the silicon accounted highest market share and is expected to dominate over next seven years owing to the fact that silicon is key element in power electronics and is used in almost every circuit.

From 2017 to 2025, sapphire segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR providing great opportunities for manufacturer and supplier. Sapphire is used in devices such as LED lights, smart watches and optical wafers.

There has been significant increase in demand of consumer electronics such as smart watches, smartphone and home appliances which will have positive impact on sapphire segment as its applicability is increasing across different products.

Regional Insights

In 2016, the Asia Pacific region dominated in terms of market share which was about 40% and it is expected to continue its domination till 2025. This will create huge opportunities in different sectors mainly automobile and ICT.

Government initiatives, low cost and operational benefits in emerging economies like India, Singapore, South Korea and china are attracting key players in market to set up their manufacturing unit. The region has emerged has a promising manufacturing hub for electronics and is boosting manufacturing activities in region. The above factors mentioned is expected to drive market in Asia pacific region.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Power Electronics Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Power Electronics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Power Electronics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Power Electronics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Power Electronics Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Power Electronics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Power Electronics Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Power Electronics Market :

Texas Instruments, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Qualcomm Inc. and Fuji Electric Co.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com